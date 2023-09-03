Will Benson -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

In 48.8% of his games this season (41 of 84), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 46 .200 AVG .306 .327 OBP .388 .400 SLG .515 9 XBH 16 5 HR 3 12 RBI 13 43/18 K/BB 41/18 7 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings