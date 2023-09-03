Will Benson -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
  • In 48.8% of his games this season (41 of 84), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Benson has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 46
.200 AVG .306
.327 OBP .388
.400 SLG .515
9 XBH 16
5 HR 3
12 RBI 13
43/18 K/BB 41/18
7 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Taillon (7-9 with a 5.62 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.62, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
