Will Benson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Will Benson -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 3 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- In 48.8% of his games this season (41 of 84), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|46
|.200
|AVG
|.306
|.327
|OBP
|.388
|.400
|SLG
|.515
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|13
|43/18
|K/BB
|41/18
|7
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (7-9 with a 5.62 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.62, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
