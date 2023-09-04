Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have +1100 odds to win the Super Bowl, fifth-ranked in the league as of September 4.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.
- Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Bengals went 6-1 at home last season and 6-3 away from home.
- Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- Also, Burrow ran for 257 yards and five TDs.
- Click here to read about Burrow's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.
- Should you draft Mixon in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Is Chase worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- Click here to learn more about Higgins' 2023 fantasy value!
- In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson amassed 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of September 4 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.