Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (77-59) against the Cincinnati Reds (71-68) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 4.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (2-3, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Tejay Antone.

Reds vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (47.5%) in those games.

This year, Cincinnati has won 10 of 24 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (655 total, 4.7 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Reds Schedule