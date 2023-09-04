Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Mariners on September 4, 2023
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Seattle Mariners-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.