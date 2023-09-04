On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 72 of 117 games this year (61.5%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42 games this year (35.9%), including eight multi-run games (6.8%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .257 AVG .252 .347 OBP .324 .390 SLG .379 11 XBH 17 7 HR 4 22 RBI 25 52/25 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings