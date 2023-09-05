Jake Fraley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (batting .321 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .269 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 57 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has an RBI in 40 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (31 of 95), with two or more runs seven times (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.276
|AVG
|.261
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.515
|SLG
|.428
|21
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|32
|33/11
|K/BB
|28/23
|7
|SB
|13
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.93 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.