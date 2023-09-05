Tuesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (72-68) against the Seattle Mariners (77-60) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-4) to the mound, while Connor Phillips will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been underdogs in 100 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (48%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a mark of 16-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (661 total runs).

The Reds have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule