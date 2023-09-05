J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 159 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 661 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Connor Phillips to the mound for his first start this season.

The 22-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Wicks 9/1/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners - Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.