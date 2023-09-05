The Seattle Mariners (77-60) and the Cincinnati Reds (72-68) will match up on Tuesday, September 5 at Great American Ball Park, with Bryce Miller starting for the Mariners and Connor Phillips taking the hill for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +135. A 10-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Reds vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.93 ERA) vs Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 53 out of the 93 games, or 57%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mariners have a 24-15 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Reds have come away with 48 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 16 of 34 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Will Benson 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +8000 - 3rd

