Bookmakers have set player props for Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Steer and others when the Seattle Mariners visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Steer has collected 135 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.355/.458 so far this season.

Steer will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has put up 113 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .269/.335/.426 slash line so far this season.

Friedl brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 41 walks and 89 RBI (157 total hits). He has swiped 36 bases.

He has a .284/.342/.485 slash line on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mets Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 4-for-5 3 1 3 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 28 doubles, 14 home runs, 80 walks and 47 RBI (117 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.388/.432 on the season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Mets Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1

