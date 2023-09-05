Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .160 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Benson has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 86 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.1% of those games.

He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 86), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has had at least one RBI in 17.4% of his games this year (15 of 86), with two or more RBI seven times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (38.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .200 AVG .306 .328 OBP .388 .400 SLG .515 10 XBH 16 5 HR 3 12 RBI 13 44/18 K/BB 41/18 7 SB 7

