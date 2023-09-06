As they go for the series sweep, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (73-68) will match up against the Seattle Mariners (77-61) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+140). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Lyon Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 94 times this season and won 53, or 56.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 22-11 (66.7%).

Seattle has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 49, or 48.5%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 10 of 24 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Will Benson 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+250) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +5000 - 3rd

