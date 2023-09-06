Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Steer has 135 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 60 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .267/.353/.455 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 50 RBI (113 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .268/.335/.424 so far this year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 27 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.045 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Sep. 1 6.2 7 1 1 9 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 7.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Astros Aug. 19 6.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Royals Aug. 14 4.1 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Aug. 8 7.0 1 0 0 12 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 41 walks and 93 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 36 bases.

He's slashing .285/.343/.495 on the year.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mets Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has put up 119 hits with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 81 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .272/.390/.432 slash line on the season.

Crawford takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Mets Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.