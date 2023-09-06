Spencer Steer -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 135 hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (86 of 136), with more than one hit 38 times (27.9%).

In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Steer has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season (56 of 136), with two or more runs eight times (5.9%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 69 .263 AVG .270 .355 OBP .352 .436 SLG .471 21 XBH 32 10 HR 10 35 RBI 41 50/30 K/BB 66/30 8 SB 4

