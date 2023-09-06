Will Benson -- with an on-base percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .261 with 12 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Benson has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 17.2% of his games this season, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 87 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .202 AVG .306 .325 OBP .388 .394 SLG .515 10 XBH 16 5 HR 3 12 RBI 13 44/18 K/BB 41/18 7 SB 7

