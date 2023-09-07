After compiling 1.0 fantasy points last season (191st among WRs), Amari Rodgers has an ADP of 996th overall (272nd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Amari Rodgers Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 23.10 13.99 - Overall Rank 328 474 896 Position Rank 126 172 272

Amari Rodgers 2022 Stats

Rodgers' stat line last year included eight targets for four grabs for 50 yards (5.0 yards per game).

In his best performance last year -- Week 14 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Rodgers accumulated 12.0 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 57 yards and one touchdown.

In what was his worst game of the season, Rodgers finished with -0.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 14 yards, on three targets. That was in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders.

Amari Rodgers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 Jets 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 7 @Commanders -0.6 3 2 14 0 Week 8 @Bills 2.2 3 1 22 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 12.0 5 4 57 1 Week 15 Chiefs 2.6 4 2 26 0 Week 16 @Titans 3.7 2 1 37 0 Week 17 Jaguars 1.6 2 2 12 0 Week 18 @Colts 2.2 4 3 22 0

