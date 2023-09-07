Following a campaign in which he scored 27.5 fantasy points (116th among WRs), the Indianapolis Colts' Ashton Dulin is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 249th wide receiver off the board this summer (937th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Ashton Dulin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 27.50 21.00 - Overall Rank 312 398 837 Position Rank 121 145 249

Ashton Dulin 2022 Stats

Dulin's stat line last year included 22 targets for 15 grabs for 207 yards (12.2 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Dulin accumulated 8.2 fantasy points -- five catches, 79 yards -- in Week 2 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last season.

Dulin accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on one target -- in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his poorest game of the year.

Ashton Dulin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 4.6 6 3 46 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 8.2 7 5 79 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 4 Titans 1.8 3 2 18 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1.8 1 1 18 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 7.4 2 1 14 1 Week 15 @Vikings 3.0 2 2 25 0

