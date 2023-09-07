After amassing 14.3 fantasy points last season (138th among WRs), Breshad Perriman has an ADP of 437th overall (119th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Perriman on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Breshad Perriman Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 14.30 19.38 - Overall Rank 379 417 437 Position Rank 144 157 119

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Breshad Perriman 2022 Stats

Perriman's stat line last season featured nine grabs for 110 yards and one TD, averaging 6.5 yards per game on 19 targets.

In Week 2 last year versus the New Orleans Saints, Perriman posted a season-high 10.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 45 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, Perriman finished with a season-low -0.7 fantasy points, via these numbers: zero receptions, zero yards, on three targets.

Rep Perriman and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Breshad Perriman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys -0.7 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Saints 10.5 5 3 45 1 Week 3 Packers 2.4 4 3 44 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 9 Rams 0.1 2 1 1 0 Week 12 @Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.9 2 1 9 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.