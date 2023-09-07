Chris Evans, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 143rd among RBs; 934th overall), tallied 9.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 103rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Cincinnati Bengals RB.

Chris Evans Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 9.80 23.36 - Overall Rank 414 378 834 Position Rank 94 103 143

Chris Evans 2022 Stats

Last year, Evans rushed for 0.0 yards per game. He also scored one touchdown.

In Week 13 last season against the Kansas City Chiefs, Evans posted a season-high of 6.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: 0 carries, 0 yards; 1 reception, 8 yards, 1 TD.

Chris Evans 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 3 @Jets 0.4 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 2.6 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 6.8 0 0 0 1

