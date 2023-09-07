Gardner Minshew, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 41st among QBs; 350th overall), put up 36.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 45th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Indianapolis Colts QB.

Gardner Minshew Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 36.82 32.13 - Overall Rank 281 331 350 Position Rank 43 39 41

Gardner Minshew 2022 Stats

Minshew averaged 39.0 passing yards and threw for three TDs last season.

In addition he rushed for one TD and averaged 0.2 yards on the ground.

In his best game last year -- Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys -- Minshew accumulated 22.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 24-of-40 (60%), 355 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, Minshew finished with a season-low -0.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

Gardner Minshew 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 8 Steelers 0.8 1-for-2 23 0 0 0 Week 13 Titans 0.4 1-for-2 11 0 0 0 Week 14 @Giants -0.1 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 22.7 24-for-40 355 2 2 1 Week 17 Saints 13.0 18-for-32 274 1 1 0 Championship Game 49ers -0.2 -for-0 0 0 0

