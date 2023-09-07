Coming off a campaign in which he scored 77.8 fantasy points (54th among WRs), the Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah McKenzie is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 93rd wide receiver off the board this summer (269th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Isaiah McKenzie Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 77.80 41.87 - Overall Rank 172 295 269 Position Rank 54 111 93

Isaiah McKenzie 2022 Stats

A year ago, McKenzie hauled in 42 passes on his way to 423 receiving yards and four TDs.

In his best performance last season -- Week 12 versus the Detroit Lions -- McKenzie accumulated 16.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 96 yards and one touchdown.

Isaiah McKenzie 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 7.9 3 2 19 1 Week 2 Titans 3.7 3 2 37 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 14.2 9 7 76 1 Week 4 @Ravens 8.1 6 4 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.9 5 2 9 0 Week 8 Packers 7.0 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Jets 2.1 3 2 12 0 Week 10 Vikings 5.5 4 4 37 0 Week 11 Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 16.3 10 6 96 1 Week 13 @Patriots 4.4 5 5 44 0 Week 14 Jets 2.8 5 3 21 0 Week 15 Dolphins 2.4 5 2 24 0 Week 16 @Bears 0.6 2 0 0 0 Week 18 Patriots 1.9 3 2 19 0 Divisional Bengals 1.0 2 2 10 0

