Jelani Woods 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After amassing 49.2 fantasy points last season (33rd among TEs), Jelani Woods has an ADP of 236th overall (32nd at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.
Jelani Woods Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|49.20
|63.14
|-
|Overall Rank
|240
|232
|236
|Position Rank
|32
|25
|32
Jelani Woods 2022 Stats
- Woods drew 40 targets last season and turned them into 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.4 yards per tilt.
- Woods accumulated 13.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 13 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 3 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last year.
Jelani Woods 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|13.3
|3
|2
|13
|2
|Week 4
|Titans
|3.3
|1
|1
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|8.7
|3
|2
|27
|1
|Week 7
|@Titans
|0.4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|0.2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|9.8
|9
|8
|98
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|2.8
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|3.6
|1
|1
|36
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|4.3
|5
|3
|43
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|1.9
|4
|3
|19
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|0.9
|4
|1
|9
|0
