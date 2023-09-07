Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 30.2 fantasy points (46th among TEs), the Indianapolis Colts' Kylen Granson is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 101st tight end off the board this summer (858th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Kylen Granson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 30.20 27.20 - Overall Rank 297 358 758 Position Rank 44 52 101

Kylen Granson 2022 Stats

Granson added 31 receptions for 302 yards last year, receiving 40 targets and delivering 17.8 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans -- Granson accumulated 6.2 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 62 yards.

Kylen Granson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 2.2 7 3 22 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1.4 2 2 14 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0.7 2 2 7 0 Week 4 Titans 6.2 4 4 62 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1.6 3 1 16 0 Week 6 Jaguars 3.8 4 4 38 0 Week 7 @Titans 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 8 Commanders 1.1 3 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 5.7 4 4 57 0 Week 11 Eagles 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 1.9 6 4 19 0 Week 15 @Vikings 3.4 2 2 34 0

