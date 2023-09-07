The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Murray State Racers (1-0) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 18th-worst in the FBS (488.0 yards allowed per game), Louisville has put up better results on offense, ranking 36th in the FBS offensively averaging 474.0 yards per game. Murray State has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 19th-best in points per game (41.0) and 13th-best in points surrendered per game (10.0).

See how to watch this game on ACC Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Louisville vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Louisville Murray State 474.0 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.0 (21st) 488.0 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.0 (19th) 227.0 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.0 (16th) 247.0 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.0 (25th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (31st)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer leads Louisville with 247 yards (247 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 51 rushing yards on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball seven times for 96 yards (96 per game), scoring one time.

Jamari Thrash's 88 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has collected seven receptions and two touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has caught three passes for 66 yards (66 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Chris Bell has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two passes.

Murray State Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Q'Darryius Jennings, has carried the ball nine times for 50 yards (50 per game) with one touchdown.

Kylan Galbreath has rushed for 47 yards on three carries with one touchdown.

Taylor Shields has hauled in 69 receiving yards on two catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Cole Rusk has two receptions (on two targets) for a total of 49 yards (49 yards per game) this year.

Golden Eke has racked up 46 reciving yards (46 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or Murray State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.