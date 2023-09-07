The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Murray State Racers (1-0) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville is putting up 39 points per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and ranks 100th on defense with 34 points allowed per game. Things have been going well for Murray State on both offense and defense, as it is compiling 484 total yards per game (15th-best) and ceding only 196 total yards per game (19th-best).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Murray State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Murray State vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Murray State Louisville 484 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (45th) 196 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488 (105th) 231 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227 (25th) 253 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247 (62nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (26th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

Q'Darryius Jennings has carried the ball nine times for 50 yards, with one touchdown.

Kylan Galbreath has collected 47 yards (on three attempts) with one touchdown.

Taylor Shields has collected two catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 69 (69.0 yards per game). He's been targeted three times and has two touchdowns.

Cole Rusk has put up a 49-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Golden Eke's two catches (on two targets) have netted him 46 yards (46.0 ypg).

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer leads Louisville with 247 yards (247.0 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 51 rushing yards on nine carries.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 96 yards on seven carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in seven receptions for 88 yards (88.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has caught three passes for 66 yards (66.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Chris Bell has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two passes.

