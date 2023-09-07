With an average draft position that ranks him 44th at his position (426th overall), Pharaoh Brown has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 4.5 fantasy points, which ranked him 93rd at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Indianapolis Colts TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Pharaoh Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 11.70 8.54 - Overall Rank 398 561 426 Position Rank 73 110 44

Pharaoh Brown 2022 Stats

Brown chipped in with 45 receiving yards on five catches (on 10 targets) last season. He put up 3.5 receiving yards per tilt.

Brown picked up 3.1 fantasy points -- three catches, 31 yards -- in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, which was his best game last year.

Pharaoh Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2.4 5 3 24 0 Week 3 @Bears 3.1 4 3 31 0 Week 6 Patriots 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Bengals 0.0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 1.3 5 2 13 0 Week 11 @Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 1.1 1 1 11 0

