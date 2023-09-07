With an ADP that ranks him 144th at his position (423rd overall), Racey McMath has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 4.4 fantasy points, which ranked him 145th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Indianapolis Colts WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Racey McMath Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP
Total 4.40 0.00 -
Overall Rank 479 547 423
Position Rank 172 196 144

Racey McMath 2022 Stats

  • McMath caught two balls last season on his way to 40 receiving yards.
  • McMath accumulated 3.9 fantasy points -- one reception, 39 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Racey McMath 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 4 0 0 0
Week 15 @Chargers 0.1 2 1 1 0
Week 17 Cowboys 3.9 2 1 39 0
Week 18 @Jaguars 0.4 0 0 0

