Sam Ehlinger 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we expect from Sam Ehlinger this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to learn more about the Indianapolis Colts QB and his season-long prospects.
Sam Ehlinger Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|35.62
|2.35
|-
|Overall Rank
|282
|675
|910
|Position Rank
|44
|87
|97
Sam Ehlinger 2022 Stats
- Last year Ehlinger racked up 573 yards passing (33.7 per game) with a 63.4% completion percentage (64-of-101), throwing for three TDs with three INTs.
- In his best game last season, Ehlinger picked up 14.5 fantasy points -- 23-of-35 (65.7%), 209 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 21 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.
- Ehlinger accumulated 6.0 fantasy points -- 15-of-29 (51.7%), 103 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 39 yards -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots.
Sam Ehlinger 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Commanders
|7.5
|17-for-23
|201
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|6.0
|15-for-29
|103
|0
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|7.6
|9-for-14
|60
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|14.5
|23-for-35
|209
|2
|2
|0
