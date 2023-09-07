After amassing 13.2 fantasy points last season (72nd among TEs), Tanner Hudson has an ADP of 883rd overall (106th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Tanner Hudson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 13.20 10.64 - Overall Rank 388 529 783 Position Rank 68 101 106

Tanner Hudson 2022 Stats

Hudson was targeted 15 times last season and tacked on 132 receiving yards on 10 grabs. He posted 12.0 receiving yards per game.

Hudson picked up 5.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 58 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 8 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Tanner Hudson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Panthers 2.2 3 2 22 0 Week 4 Bears 1.8 2 1 18 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5.8 5 3 58 0 Week 10 Texans 2.4 3 3 24 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1.0 1 1 10 0

