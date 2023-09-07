Is Trenton Irwin a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Cincinnati Bengals WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.

Trenton Irwin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 48.20 30.97 - Overall Rank 241 334 947 Position Rank 90 123 290

Trenton Irwin 2022 Stats

Irwin tallied 231 receiving yards on 15 catches with four scores last year. He posted 14.4 yards per game (on 23 targets).

In Week 16 last year against the New England Patriots, Irwin put up a season-high 16.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Irwin accumulated 0.5 fantasy points -- one catch, five yards, on two targets -- in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his poorest game of the year.

Trenton Irwin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 2.7 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Panthers 2.5 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 10.2 4 3 42 1 Week 12 @Titans 1.6 4 1 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Browns 11.8 2 2 58 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 16 @Patriots 16.5 4 3 45 2 Week 18 Ravens 1.2 2 1 12 0 Divisional @Bills 1.3 2 1 13 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 0.6 2 1 6 0

