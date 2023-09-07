Tyler Boyd is being drafted as the 53rd wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 109.1 fantasy points last season (36th at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 109.12 96.61 - Overall Rank 122 138 131 Position Rank 36 49 53

Tyler Boyd 2022 Stats

Last season, Boyd reeled in 58 passes on 82 targets for 762 yards (47.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

In Week 7 last year against the Atlanta Falcons, Boyd posted a season-high 21.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 155 yards and one touchdown.

Tyler Boyd 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 9.3 7 4 33 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 3.7 2 2 17 0 Week 3 @Jets 16.5 5 4 105 1 Week 4 Dolphins 5.6 5 2 47 0 Week 5 @Ravens 3.2 4 3 32 0 Week 6 @Saints 6.6 6 6 66 0 Week 7 Falcons 21.5 9 8 155 1 Week 8 @Browns 9.8 5 3 38 1 Week 9 Panthers 4.4 6 5 44 0 Week 11 @Steelers 4.2 7 2 42 0 Week 12 @Titans 1.6 4 2 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 6.0 5 4 60 0 Week 14 Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 9.5 5 5 35 1 Week 16 @Patriots 2.1 4 3 21 0 Week 18 Ravens 5.1 7 5 51 0 Wild Card Ravens 2.6 3 3 26 0 Divisional @Bills 2.3 2 1 23 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 4.0 2 2 40 0

