Following a campaign in which he scored 13.2 fantasy points (68th among TEs), the Cincinnati Bengals' Zach Gentry is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 84th tight end off the board this summer (536th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Zach Gentry Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 13.20 0.00 - Overall Rank 401 547 536 Position Rank 73 113 84

Similar Players to Consider

Zach Gentry 2022 Stats

Gentry chipped in with 132 receiving yards on 19 grabs (on 23 targets) last season. He averaged 9.4 receiving yards per tilt.

In his best game last year, Gentry picked up 4.3 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 43 yards. That was in Week 5 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Gentry accumulated -0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, -4 yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 12 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Zach Gentry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 4.0 2 2 40 0 Week 4 Jets 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 5 @Bills 4.3 6 5 43 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 0.0 2 2 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 10 Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0.8 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Colts -0.4 1 1 -4 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 16 Raiders 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 18 Browns 2.3 1 1 23 0

