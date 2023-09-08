Harrison Bader -- with an on-base percentage of .094 in his past 10 games, 178 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .234.

Bader has gotten a hit in 49 of 86 games this year (57.0%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.4%).

In 8.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (37.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 38 .232 AVG .237 .274 OBP .269 .372 SLG .333 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 25/6 9 SB 8

