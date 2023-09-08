Friday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) against the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The Reds will look to Andrew Abbott (8-4) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (0-2).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Sportsbooks have not installed the Reds as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 11-11, a 50% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 54.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 672 total runs this season.

The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule