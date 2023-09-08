Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Andrew Abbott, who is the named starter for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET

Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 56.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (18-14).

Cincinnati has a 9-9 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Reds a 55.6% chance to win.

In the 141 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cincinnati, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-71-1).

The Reds have put together a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-37 38-32 25-31 47-38 52-49 20-20

