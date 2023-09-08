The Cincinnati Reds (73-69) will lean on Spencer Steer when they host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, September 8. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Reds (-120). A 10-run total is set for the game.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.22 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (0-2, 7.24 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 18 (56.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have an 11-11 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds have not been favored on the moneyline.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Cardinals have won in 26, or 43.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Harrison Bader 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Hunter Renfroe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+115) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 14th 3rd Win NL Central +6600 - 3rd

