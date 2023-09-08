Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .724 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks while batting .259.

Stephenson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .533 with one homer.

Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 120), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has had an RBI in 37 games this season (30.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.8% of his games this year (43 of 120), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .265 AVG .252 .351 OBP .324 .403 SLG .379 13 XBH 17 7 HR 4 23 RBI 25 53/25 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings