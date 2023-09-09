The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) and the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Alabama owns the 53rd-ranked offense this season (431 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 19th-best with only 211 yards allowed per game. Texas ranks 42nd in the FBS with 458 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks ninth-best by giving up just 176 total yards per contest.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Alabama vs. Texas Key Statistics

Alabama Texas 431 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458 (53rd) 211 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (8th) 205 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (60th) 226 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (31st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has been a dual threat for Alabama so far this season. He has 194 passing yards, completing 72.2% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 48 yards (48 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 39 yards on 10 carries, scoring one time.

Isaiah Bond's team-leading 76 yards as a receiver have come on five catches (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has caught three passes for 62 yards (62 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Amari Niblack has racked up two receptions for 49 yards, an average of 49 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers leads Texas with 260 yards on 19-of-30 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 12 rushing yards (12 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaydon Blue is his team's leading rusher with 10 carries for 55 yards, or 55 per game.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 52 yards on 12 carries, while also catching two passes for 42 yards and one score.

Xavier Worthy's 90 receiving yards (90 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven catches on 10 targets.

Jordan Whittington has racked up 47 receiving yards (47 yards per game) on four receptions.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 44 reciving yards (44 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Texas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.