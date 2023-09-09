Coco Gauff will face Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final on Saturday, September 9.

With -120 odds, Sabalenka is favored over Gauff in this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +100.

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 54.5% chance to win.

Coco Gauff Aryna Sabalenka +100 Odds to Win Match -120 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 10-ranked Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday, Gauff reached the finals.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Sabalenka took down No. 17-ranked Madison Keys, winning 0-6, 7-6, 7-6.

In her 63 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Gauff has played an average of 19.6 games.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 45 matches over the past year, totaling 19.6 games per match while winning 60.0% of games.

In the past 12 months, Sabalenka has competed in 66 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 58.2% of the games. She averages 20.9 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Sabalenka has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 41 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 57.8% of those games.

In head-to-head matches, Gauff has three wins, while Sabalenka has two. In their last match on March 15, 2023, Sabalenka was victorious 6-4, 6-0.

Gauff and Sabalenka have squared off in 13 sets against each other, with Gauff capturing seven of them.

Gauff has the advantage in 137 total games against Sabalenka, winning 69 of them.

Sabalenka and Gauff have squared off five times, and they have averaged 27.4 games and 2.6 sets per match.

