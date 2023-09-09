The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Offensively, Kentucky ranks 27th in the FBS with 44.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 41st in points allowed (295.0 points allowed per contest). Eastern Kentucky has sputtering on defense, ranking ninth-worst with 667.0 total yards allowed per game. It has been better offensively, generating 302.0 total yards per contest (65th-ranked).

Eastern Kentucky vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Eastern Kentucky vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Kentucky 302.0 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.0 (90th) 667.0 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.0 (49th) 125.0 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.0 (91st) 177.0 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.0 (65th) 3 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has racked up 177 yards (177.0 per game) while completing 54.2% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Joshua Carter, has carried the ball seven times for 68 yards (68.0 per game).

Cameron Hergott has piled up 40 yards (on six attempts).

Jaden Smith's 81 receiving yards (81.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has five catches on nine targets.

Jalen Burbage has two receptions (on three targets) for a total of 30 yards (30.0 yards per game) this year.

Hunter Brown has racked up 20 reciving yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has 241 pass yards for Kentucky, completing 58.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and one interception this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 112 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Jutahn McClain has carried the ball four times for 9 yards (9.0 per game).

Dane Key's team-leading 96 yards as a receiver have come on five receptions (out of seven targets) with one touchdown.

Barion Brown has reeled in three passes while averaging 39.0 yards per game.

Tayvion Robinson has a total of 38 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three throws.

