On Saturday, Hunter Renfroe (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Cardinals.
Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Hunter Renfroe At The Plate
- Renfroe is batting .242 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- Renfroe has picked up a hit in 74 of 131 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (19 of 131), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Renfroe has driven in a run in 34 games this season (26.0%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|67
|.235
|AVG
|.234
|.350
|OBP
|.294
|.412
|SLG
|.375
|1
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|30
|2/3
|K/BB
|59/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Cardinals allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Thompson (4-5) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
