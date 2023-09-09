The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) visit the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Iowa is putting up 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 79th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 41st, allowing 14 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Iowa State is putting up 30 points per game (68th-ranked). It ranks 27th in the FBS defensively (9 points allowed per game).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Iowa Iowa State 284 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250 (119th) 329 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (41st) 88 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134 (80th) 196 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116 (122nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has compiled 191 yards (191 ypg) on 17-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Kaleb Johnson has 63 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Kaden Wetjen has carried the ball three times for 22 yards (22 per game).

Luke Lachey's team-leading 73 yards as a receiver have come on seven receptions (out of nine targets).

Seth Anderson has caught two passes for 41 yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nico Ragaini has been the target of six passes and racked up two grabs for 36 yards, an average of 36 yards per contest.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 113 passing yards, or 113 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.9% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Cartevious Norton, has carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards (49 per game).

Abu Sama III has run for 40 yards across six carries.

Benjamin Brahmer leads his team with 36 receiving yards on one receptions with one touchdown.

Easton Dean has caught three passes and compiled 21 receiving yards (21 per game).

Tyler Moore's two targets have resulted in two receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown.

