The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) play an FCS opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Kentucky ranks 84th in total offense (357 yards per game) and 54th in total defense (295 yards allowed per game) this season. Eastern Kentucky ranks 79th in points per game (13), but it has been worse defensively, ranking eighth-worst in the FCS with 66 points surrendered per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on SEC Network+.

Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Kentucky Eastern Kentucky 357 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302 (69th) 295 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 667 (112th) 116 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125 (60th) 241 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177 (62nd) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (114th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has recorded 241 yards (241 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 112 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Jutahn McClain has been handed the ball four times this year and racked up 9 yards (9 per game).

Dane Key's 96 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered five receptions and one touchdown.

Barion Brown has reeled in three passes while averaging 39 yards per game.

Tayvion Robinson has a total of 38 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three throws.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has thrown for 177 yards on 54.2% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Joshua Carter has rushed for 68 yards on seven carries so far this year.

Cameron Hergott has compiled 40 yards on six carries.

Jaden Smith's 81 receiving yards (81 yards per game) are a team high. He has five receptions on nine targets.

Jalen Burbage has recorded 30 receiving yards (30 yards per game) on two receptions.

Hunter Brown's three targets have resulted in two grabs for 20 yards and one touchdown.

