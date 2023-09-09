Aaron Civale takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third-best in baseball with 205 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.258).

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (753 total runs).

The Rays rank sixth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 21 average in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.176).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 190 home runs.

Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 674 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Seattle has an ERA of 3.74 as a team, best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.185 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

Civale heads into the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Civale will try to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Trent Thornton to the mound for his first start this season.

The 29-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after coming out of the bullpen 18 times.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Bryan Woo 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away - - 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Jack Flaherty

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryan Woo Bobby Miller

