The Seattle Mariners (79-62) will look for Teoscar Hernandez to extend a 17-game hitting streak versus the Tampa Bay Rays (86-56), on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the nod to Aaron Civale (7-3) versus the Mariners and Bryan Woo (2-4).

Rays vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (7-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays' Civale (7-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.76 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Aaron Civale vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 11th in MLB with 674 runs scored this season. They have a .244 batting average this campaign with 190 home runs (10th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Mariners two times this season, allowing them to go 11-for-48 with three doubles and four RBI in 12 2/3 innings.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.

His last time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .230 batting average against him.

Woo is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the season in this outing.

Woo is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

