How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Carson Spiers takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Fueled by 436 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 676 total runs this season.
- The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Spiers to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 15-7
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Jameson Taillon
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Tejay Antone
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bryce Miller
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Matt Manning
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Tylor Megill
