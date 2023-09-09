Spencer Steer vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Saturday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (138) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- In 63.8% of his 138 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this season (54 of 138), with two or more RBI 19 times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 138 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|69
|.267
|AVG
|.270
|.360
|OBP
|.352
|.434
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|41
|53/31
|K/BB
|66/30
|9
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Thompson (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
