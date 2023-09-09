On Saturday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (138) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

In 63.8% of his 138 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this season (54 of 138), with two or more RBI 19 times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 57 of 138 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 69 .267 AVG .270 .360 OBP .352 .434 SLG .471 21 XBH 32 10 HR 10 36 RBI 41 53/31 K/BB 66/30 9 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings