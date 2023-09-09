Stuart Fairchild vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.2%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this season (20 of 81), with two or more RBI six times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.190
|AVG
|.255
|.299
|OBP
|.344
|.330
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|36/13
|K/BB
|28/12
|2
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson (4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
