TJ Friedl -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .268 with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Friedl has picked up a hit in 73 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (10.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Friedl has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 58
.271 AVG .265
.336 OBP .335
.502 SLG .359
24 XBH 14
9 HR 3
33 RBI 18
45/16 K/BB 34/19
10 SB 12

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
  • The Cardinals give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.