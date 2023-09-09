TJ Friedl vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .268 with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 73 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (10.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Friedl has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals
- Click Here for Hunter Renfroe
- Click Here for Tyler Stephenson
- Click Here for Nick Senzel
- Click Here for Harrison Bader
- Click Here for Spencer Steer
- Click Here for Stuart Fairchild
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.265
|.336
|OBP
|.335
|.502
|SLG
|.359
|24
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|3
|33
|RBI
|18
|45/16
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Cardinals give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.