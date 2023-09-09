MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
With the college football season entering Week 2, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the MEAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, see the piece below for details on how to watch.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Delaware State Hornets at Army Black Knights
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ACC Network Extra
|Norfolk State Spartans at Hampton Pirates
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Morgan State Bears at Akron Zips
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Central Eagles at North Carolina A&T Aggies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)
|Morehouse Maroon Tigers at Howard Bison
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
